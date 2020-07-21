All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:21 AM

9109 ALISO RIDGE ROAD

9109 Aliso Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

9109 Aliso Ridge Road, Orange County, FL 34734

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
9109 ALISO RIDGE ROAD Available 07/15/19 3 bedroom with bonus room in cozy Gotha neighborhood - 3 bedroom 2 bath home with bonus room.Fresh paint and some new lighting fixtures. A tiled entryway leads to an eat-in kitchen and expansive great room with living and dining combination. The Master has a walk in closet, on suite bath, and french door access to the bonus room; perfect for a 4th bedroom or office. The spare bedrooms sit on either side of the 2nd bathroom which features it's own linen closet and great counter space. Other features include a 2 car garage with opener, shaded paver patio, and washer/dryer. Bonus room also adds square footage.

Applications are per adult. NO PETS ALLOWED renters insurance is required $250 admin fee due at move in. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590 or visit our website,

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5008771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9109 ALISO RIDGE ROAD have any available units?
9109 ALISO RIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 9109 ALISO RIDGE ROAD have?
Some of 9109 ALISO RIDGE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9109 ALISO RIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9109 ALISO RIDGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9109 ALISO RIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9109 ALISO RIDGE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 9109 ALISO RIDGE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 9109 ALISO RIDGE ROAD offers parking.
Does 9109 ALISO RIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9109 ALISO RIDGE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9109 ALISO RIDGE ROAD have a pool?
No, 9109 ALISO RIDGE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9109 ALISO RIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9109 ALISO RIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9109 ALISO RIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9109 ALISO RIDGE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9109 ALISO RIDGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9109 ALISO RIDGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
