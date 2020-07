Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym playground pool

Hidden Gem! - Mirabella is a gated community tucked in near Osceola Parkway and International Dr South, convenient to Disney Parks and Resorts, Seaworld, Premium Outlet, I-4 Junction and more. This 2nd floor condo features brand new plank flooring throughout, new stainless steel appliances, fresh paint and balcony. Peaceful retreat in the heart of busy attraction areas. Call today for a viewing!



