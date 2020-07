8712 SCENIC OAK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

FOR RENT OR SALE. RENT INCLUDES POOL, LAWN CARE, HOA & TAX WITH FIRST, LAST & SECURITY. RECENTLY REMODELED AND UPDATED HOME ON ONE OF THE LARGEST LOTS IN THIS 24 HOUR GATED AND GUARDED COMMUNITY-EXTRA LARGE SCREENED POOL, SPA & FOUNTAIN. 5 BR 5.5 BA + OFFICE. HUGE BONUS/GAME ROOM UPSTAIRS WITH BALCONY. MASTER BEDROOM WITH SITTING AREA OVERLOOKING THE POOL. MASTER BATH 15X14 SIZE WITH HIS AND HER VANITY, 2 WALK IN CLOSETS, JACUZZI AND BIDET. GUEST BEDROOM WITH SMALL STUDY AREA, WALK IN CLOSET, STORAGE AREA, AND FULL BATH. MASTER BEDROOM, GUEST BEDROOM AND OFFICE DOWNSTAIRS. 3 BEDROOMS & BONUS ROOM UPSTAIRS. LIGHT & BRIGHT. NEWER CARPET, FORMAL LIVING, OFFICE, DINING AND FAMILY ROOM WITH WOOD FLOORS. NEWER CARPET AND PAINT. 3 OVERSIZED BEDROOMS WITH WALK IN CLOSETS. GRANITE KITCHEN WITH THERMADOR COOK TOP WITH EXHAUST, DOUBLE OVEN MOST OF THE NEWER APPLIANCES, NEWER LIGHTS, DOOR FIXTURES, FRENCH DOORS, LOTS OF MOULDING, SECURITY SYSTEM AND INTERCOM. INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER. 3 FULL SIZE CAR GARAGE WITH BUILT IN SHELVES, CABINET AND NEWER FLOORING. LOTS OF SPACE TO PARK, PLUS AN EXTRA CAR ON THE DRIVEWAY. PRESSURE CLEANED, LUSH LANDSCAPING, LOTS OF YARD SPACE & FRUIT TREES. COMMUNITY TENNIS COURTS, GAZEBO AND PLAY AREA. 20 MIN. TO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, DISNEY WORLD, 10. MIN TO SEA WORLD, UNIVERSAL STUDIOS, DISNEY SPRINGS, SHOPPING MALLS, COMMUNITY PARK. EASY TO GET TO MANY AREAS. 3-5 MIN. TO "RESTAURANT ROW" IN DR. PHILLIPS, CLOSE TO WHOLE FOODS, TRADER JOES AND BOOK STORE.