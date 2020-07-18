All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

8695 Foley Dr

8695 Foley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8695 Foley Drive, Orange County, FL 32825

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Remodeled 3/2 Home with All Modern Touches and 1 Car Garage in Orlando is Available Now! - Remodeled 3/2 Home with All Modern Touches and 1 Car Garage in Orlando is Available Now! Home boasts upgraded tile plank flooring throughout - no carpet! The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, ample counter space and a breakfast bar that leads to the open living/dining area and a large backyard. All rooms have fresh paint, new flooring and ceiling fans. Home has washer and dryer hook ups only. This home is centrally located near shopping, entertainment and major highways with East Valencia Campus just minutes away. Pets will be considered.

(RLNE5899357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8695 Foley Dr have any available units?
8695 Foley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 8695 Foley Dr have?
Some of 8695 Foley Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8695 Foley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8695 Foley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8695 Foley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8695 Foley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8695 Foley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8695 Foley Dr offers parking.
Does 8695 Foley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8695 Foley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8695 Foley Dr have a pool?
No, 8695 Foley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8695 Foley Dr have accessible units?
No, 8695 Foley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8695 Foley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8695 Foley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8695 Foley Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8695 Foley Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
