8695 Foley Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Remodeled 3/2 Home with All Modern Touches and 1 Car Garage in Orlando is Available Now! - Remodeled 3/2 Home with All Modern Touches and 1 Car Garage in Orlando is Available Now! Home boasts upgraded tile plank flooring throughout - no carpet! The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, ample counter space and a breakfast bar that leads to the open living/dining area and a large backyard. All rooms have fresh paint, new flooring and ceiling fans. Home has washer and dryer hook ups only. This home is centrally located near shopping, entertainment and major highways with East Valencia Campus just minutes away. Pets will be considered.



(RLNE5899357)