857 Grassy Island Lane Available 06/19/20 Spacious 3/2 Home in Islands of Valencia - Orlando - Spacious 3/2 home, located in the Islands of Valencia in Orlando, will be available 6/19/20. This well cared home with 2-car garage spaces features a large back yard, tile and laminate wood flooring throughout, a large family room with high ceilings and separate dining room. The vast and fully-equipped kitchen features stainless steel appliances, stunning light maple wood tone cabinetry, offering plenty of storage and counter space, and fully functional island with double basin kitchen sink. The master bedroom is impressively large offering a walk-in closet and master bath suite featuring dual sinks. Down the hall is another bath and a nice sized bedroom. An additional third bedroom sits on the opposite side of the home. Guest bath features shower/tub combination. Washer/Dryer hook ups only. Conveniently located near 408, Valencia College and UCF. Pets will be considered.



