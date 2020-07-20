All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 857 Grassy Island Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
857 Grassy Island Lane
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

857 Grassy Island Lane

857 Grassy Island Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

857 Grassy Island Lane, Orange County, FL 32825
Valencia

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
857 Grassy Island Lane Available 06/19/20 Spacious 3/2 Home in Islands of Valencia - Orlando - Spacious 3/2 home, located in the Islands of Valencia in Orlando, will be available 6/19/20. This well cared home with 2-car garage spaces features a large back yard, tile and laminate wood flooring throughout, a large family room with high ceilings and separate dining room. The vast and fully-equipped kitchen features stainless steel appliances, stunning light maple wood tone cabinetry, offering plenty of storage and counter space, and fully functional island with double basin kitchen sink. The master bedroom is impressively large offering a walk-in closet and master bath suite featuring dual sinks. Down the hall is another bath and a nice sized bedroom. An additional third bedroom sits on the opposite side of the home. Guest bath features shower/tub combination. Washer/Dryer hook ups only. Conveniently located near 408, Valencia College and UCF. Pets will be considered.

(RLNE5670336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 857 Grassy Island Lane have any available units?
857 Grassy Island Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 857 Grassy Island Lane have?
Some of 857 Grassy Island Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 857 Grassy Island Lane currently offering any rent specials?
857 Grassy Island Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 857 Grassy Island Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 857 Grassy Island Lane is pet friendly.
Does 857 Grassy Island Lane offer parking?
Yes, 857 Grassy Island Lane offers parking.
Does 857 Grassy Island Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 857 Grassy Island Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 857 Grassy Island Lane have a pool?
No, 857 Grassy Island Lane does not have a pool.
Does 857 Grassy Island Lane have accessible units?
No, 857 Grassy Island Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 857 Grassy Island Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 857 Grassy Island Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 857 Grassy Island Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 857 Grassy Island Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Fusion
2603 Silkwood Cir
Orlando, FL 32818
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr
Orlando, FL 32818
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Heritage Estates Garden Homes
11701 Heritage Estates Ave
Orlando, FL 32825
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Fusion Orlando
7975 Canada Avenue
Orange County, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College