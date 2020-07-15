8438 Kelsall Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

3/2/1 Townhome in Eagle Creek. The wind is blowing, the golf course is firm and fast, and the Scottish style bunkers intimidating. You will need to use all your shots and most important your imagination, if you want to experience a taste of Scotland, and have some fun. Book your 4-ball at Eagle Creek Golf Club. Eagle Creek's townhomes are as unique and luxurious as its neighboring Orlando Golf Club. There is a top-quality home to accommodate every individual taste, ranging in style and price from custom-designed estates, spacious family homes, intimate golf villas and town homes - each incorporating the expected industry standards of luxury, style and finish. Together they create an exclusive, well-rounded, gated, master planned community that's close to schools, shopping, full-service recreation, a network of trails, and of course, golf. Everything is included, move in now! Call before it is too late.



