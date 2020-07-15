All apartments in Orange County
8438 Kelsall Drive

8438 Kelsall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8438 Kelsall Drive, Orange County, FL 32832

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
3/2/1 Townhome in Eagle Creek. The wind is blowing, the golf course is firm and fast, and the Scottish style bunkers intimidating. You will need to use all your shots and most important your imagination, if you want to experience a taste of Scotland, and have some fun. Book your 4-ball at Eagle Creek Golf Club. Eagle Creek's townhomes are as unique and luxurious as its neighboring Orlando Golf Club. There is a top-quality home to accommodate every individual taste, ranging in style and price from custom-designed estates, spacious family homes, intimate golf villas and town homes - each incorporating the expected industry standards of luxury, style and finish. Together they create an exclusive, well-rounded, gated, master planned community that's close to schools, shopping, full-service recreation, a network of trails, and of course, golf. Everything is included, move in now! Call before it is too late.

Microwave, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Walk-in closets, Balcony, deck, patio, Garage parking, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Heat - electric
Eagle Creek - Windsor Place
4 1/2 Stars Golf Course!

Pool, Club house

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8438 Kelsall Drive have any available units?
8438 Kelsall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 8438 Kelsall Drive have?
Some of 8438 Kelsall Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8438 Kelsall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8438 Kelsall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8438 Kelsall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8438 Kelsall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 8438 Kelsall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8438 Kelsall Drive offers parking.
Does 8438 Kelsall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8438 Kelsall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8438 Kelsall Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8438 Kelsall Drive has a pool.
Does 8438 Kelsall Drive have accessible units?
No, 8438 Kelsall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8438 Kelsall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8438 Kelsall Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8438 Kelsall Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8438 Kelsall Drive has units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

