Last updated July 3 2020 at 9:33 PM

8282 EARLWOOD AVENUE

8282 Earlwood Avenue · (407) 909-5900
Location

8282 Earlwood Avenue, Orange County, FL 32757

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4763 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Located on the Harris Chain of Lakes, this 5 bed, 4 bath, 4,763 htd. sqft lake home sits on a 1.7-acre lot with 175 feet of lake frontage, western exposure for nightly sunsets over Lake Carlton, and historic Downtown Mount Dora just a bike ride away. As you enter the front door, you are greeted by an open living room with a wood-burning fireplace, and a bonus room with panoramic lakefront views and a wet bar. To the left, a master suite with floor to ceiling windows, a double-sided wood-burning fireplace, and a master bathroom with a jetted tub, dual sinks, a separate shower, and a walk-in closet. Opposite the Master Bedroom, an oversized recently renovated kitchen, a lake-side bedroom, and a third bedroom perfect for a mother-in-law suite with exterior access, and a private garden. Upstairs, you will find two en-suite bedrooms with access to recently remodeled, oversized balcony. The home sits on a 1.7-acre lot on the Harris Chain which consists of 8 Lakes covering 50,000 acres, perfect for watersports and best known for its amateur and professional fishing tournaments. Nationally recognized for its antique shops and art festivals, Downtown Mount Dora offers a small-town environment with Outdoor cafes, wineries, and gourmet restaurants just a bike ride away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8282 EARLWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
8282 EARLWOOD AVENUE has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8282 EARLWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 8282 EARLWOOD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8282 EARLWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8282 EARLWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8282 EARLWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 8282 EARLWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 8282 EARLWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 8282 EARLWOOD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 8282 EARLWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8282 EARLWOOD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8282 EARLWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 8282 EARLWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 8282 EARLWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8282 EARLWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8282 EARLWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8282 EARLWOOD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8282 EARLWOOD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8282 EARLWOOD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
