8282 EARLWOOD AVENUE

Located on the Harris Chain of Lakes, this 5 bed, 4 bath, 4,763 htd. sqft lake home sits on a 1.7-acre lot with 175 feet of lake frontage, western exposure for nightly sunsets over Lake Carlton, and historic Downtown Mount Dora just a bike ride away. As you enter the front door, you are greeted by an open living room with a wood-burning fireplace, and a bonus room with panoramic lakefront views and a wet bar. To the left, a master suite with floor to ceiling windows, a double-sided wood-burning fireplace, and a master bathroom with a jetted tub, dual sinks, a separate shower, and a walk-in closet. Opposite the Master Bedroom, an oversized recently renovated kitchen, a lake-side bedroom, and a third bedroom perfect for a mother-in-law suite with exterior access, and a private garden. Upstairs, you will find two en-suite bedrooms with access to recently remodeled, oversized balcony. The home sits on a 1.7-acre lot on the Harris Chain which consists of 8 Lakes covering 50,000 acres, perfect for watersports and best known for its amateur and professional fishing tournaments. Nationally recognized for its antique shops and art festivals, Downtown Mount Dora offers a small-town environment with Outdoor cafes, wineries, and gourmet restaurants just a bike ride away.