8027 PORT SAID STREET

Spacious single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, single car garage, living room, dining area, eat-in kitchen, kitchen appliances, washer/dryer hookup. Ceramic tile and carpet throughout. Big fenced yard makes it great for entertaining. Pet friendly home (Possible with approval and non refundable pet fee). *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.