8027 PORT SAID STREET
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:19 PM

8027 PORT SAID STREET

8027 Port Said Street · (407) 629-6330
Location

8027 Port Said Street, Orange County, FL 32792
Harbor East

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,538

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1416 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, single car garage, living room, dining area, eat-in kitchen, kitchen appliances, washer/dryer hookup. Ceramic tile and carpet throughout. Big fenced yard makes it great for entertaining. Pet friendly home (Possible with approval and non refundable pet fee). *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8027 PORT SAID STREET have any available units?
8027 PORT SAID STREET has a unit available for $1,538 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8027 PORT SAID STREET have?
Some of 8027 PORT SAID STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8027 PORT SAID STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8027 PORT SAID STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8027 PORT SAID STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 8027 PORT SAID STREET is pet friendly.
Does 8027 PORT SAID STREET offer parking?
Yes, 8027 PORT SAID STREET offers parking.
Does 8027 PORT SAID STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8027 PORT SAID STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8027 PORT SAID STREET have a pool?
No, 8027 PORT SAID STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8027 PORT SAID STREET have accessible units?
No, 8027 PORT SAID STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8027 PORT SAID STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8027 PORT SAID STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 8027 PORT SAID STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8027 PORT SAID STREET has units with air conditioning.
