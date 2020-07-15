All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

7711 ACADIAN DRIVE

7711 Acadian Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7711 Acadian Drive, Orange County, FL 32822

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 4/2 Single-family home ready to move in. Fully remodeled last year with almost brand new stain steel appliances. Yard care is included in the rent. New windows, doors, flooring, high-quality fixtures, and fresh paint all around. Spacious fenced back yard. Existing mature trees, From the HVAC to the water heater, plumbing, and electrical- your home has been fully inspected and is move-in ready. Quick access to highways, shops, Orlando International Airport, Medical City, restaurants, and more. The bus line makes this East Orlando neighborhood an ideal location for any lifestyle. NO HOA OR ASSOCIATION. You have to see it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7711 ACADIAN DRIVE have any available units?
7711 ACADIAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 7711 ACADIAN DRIVE have?
Some of 7711 ACADIAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7711 ACADIAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7711 ACADIAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7711 ACADIAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7711 ACADIAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 7711 ACADIAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7711 ACADIAN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7711 ACADIAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7711 ACADIAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7711 ACADIAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7711 ACADIAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7711 ACADIAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7711 ACADIAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7711 ACADIAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7711 ACADIAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7711 ACADIAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7711 ACADIAN DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
