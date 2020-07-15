7711 ACADIAN DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful 4/2 Single-family home ready to move in. Fully remodeled last year with almost brand new stain steel appliances. Yard care is included in the rent. New windows, doors, flooring, high-quality fixtures, and fresh paint all around. Spacious fenced back yard. Existing mature trees, From the HVAC to the water heater, plumbing, and electrical- your home has been fully inspected and is move-in ready. Quick access to highways, shops, Orlando International Airport, Medical City, restaurants, and more. The bus line makes this East Orlando neighborhood an ideal location for any lifestyle. NO HOA OR ASSOCIATION. You have to see it!