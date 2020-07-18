7619 Simms Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly gym air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym playground

CHARMING 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home with Bonus Room, near Belle Isle! - This charming and freshly painted 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home with Bonus Room is located walking distance from the stunning community of Belle Isle. It features beautiful floors and newly installed wood-like tile in the living room and bonus area. This home features three comfortable bedrooms, each with their own air conditioner units and a converted bonus room that can be used for a studio, office, play area or even a personal gym. Spend your evenings on the front porch or in the spacious back yard with friends and family. Take a stroll to the nearby parks, playgrounds and enjoy lake views from the Conway chain of lakes and much more.

LAWN CARE AND INTERIOR/EXTERIOR PEST CONTROL INCLUDED!

Conveniently located minutes from Orlando International Airport (MCO), local shops, restaurants, SR-528, The Turnpike, I4 and more. Zoned for Shenandoah Elementary School, Conway Middle School and Oak Ridge High School. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!



(RLNE5903131)