Orange County, FL
7619 Simms Ave
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

7619 Simms Ave

7619 Simms Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7619 Simms Avenue, Orange County, FL 32812

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
air conditioning
playground
CHARMING 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home with Bonus Room, near Belle Isle! - This charming and freshly painted 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home with Bonus Room is located walking distance from the stunning community of Belle Isle. It features beautiful floors and newly installed wood-like tile in the living room and bonus area. This home features three comfortable bedrooms, each with their own air conditioner units and a converted bonus room that can be used for a studio, office, play area or even a personal gym. Spend your evenings on the front porch or in the spacious back yard with friends and family. Take a stroll to the nearby parks, playgrounds and enjoy lake views from the Conway chain of lakes and much more.
LAWN CARE AND INTERIOR/EXTERIOR PEST CONTROL INCLUDED!
Conveniently located minutes from Orlando International Airport (MCO), local shops, restaurants, SR-528, The Turnpike, I4 and more. Zoned for Shenandoah Elementary School, Conway Middle School and Oak Ridge High School. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!

(RLNE5903131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7619 Simms Ave have any available units?
7619 Simms Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 7619 Simms Ave have?
Some of 7619 Simms Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7619 Simms Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7619 Simms Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7619 Simms Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7619 Simms Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7619 Simms Ave offer parking?
No, 7619 Simms Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7619 Simms Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7619 Simms Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7619 Simms Ave have a pool?
No, 7619 Simms Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7619 Simms Ave have accessible units?
No, 7619 Simms Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7619 Simms Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7619 Simms Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7619 Simms Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7619 Simms Ave has units with air conditioning.
