7449 Daniel Webster Drive

Amenities
2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome in the Colonies Community - HomeTag LLC is offering a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in the Colonies Community area off of Goldenrod Rd. There is tile on the first floor and fresh carpeting in the bedrooms
***To view one of our properties, you MUST DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY to be sure the neighborhood meets your needs. If it does, please call or email us for a showing appointment.**
Details Bedrooms: 2 Baths: 2.5 Sq ft: 1085
Rent: $1250/mn
Deposit: $1250- May be higher based on credit history
$55 per adult application fee.
$35 one time administrative processing fee
There is also an HOA application to be completed.
Requirements: Income of $3750, background check, no evictions within the past 7 years, and no felonies per HOA rules.
Pets: Maximum two pets. $500 Pet Deposit required.(refundable)
There is a one time pet application fee of $50. As well as $20 pet rent per pet.
Availability: June 1st -Call our office at 407-403-6496 ex. 2 or email us at rentals@myhometag.com
for viewing details please contact us at assist@myhometag.com
www.myhometag.com
Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Fenced Yard, Stackable Laundry Room / Hookups, Oven / Range, Heat - Electric, Pet Friendly
Utilities:
Electric Duke Energy
Water Winter Park Utilities
Water included in the HOA
Schools:
Winter Park (High School)
Glenridge (Middle School)
Cheney (Elementary)
(RLNE3262300)