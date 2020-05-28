All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

7449 Daniel Webster Drive

7449 Daniel Webster Drive · (407) 403-6496 ext. 201
Location

7449 Daniel Webster Drive, Orange County, FL 32792

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7449 Daniel Webster Drive · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1085 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome in the Colonies Community - HomeTag LLC is offering a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in the Colonies Community area off of Goldenrod Rd. There is tile on the first floor and fresh carpeting in the bedrooms

***To view one of our properties, you MUST DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY to be sure the neighborhood meets your needs. If it does, please call or email us for a showing appointment.**

Details Bedrooms: 2 Baths: 2.5 Sq ft: 1085

Rent: $1250/mn
Deposit: $1250- May be higher based on credit history
$55 per adult application fee.
$35 one time administrative processing fee
There is also an HOA application to be completed.

Requirements: Income of $3750, background check, no evictions within the past 7 years, and no felonies per HOA rules.

Pets: Maximum two pets. $500 Pet Deposit required.(refundable)
There is a one time pet application fee of $50. As well as $20 pet rent per pet.

Availability: June 1st -Call our office at 407-403-6496 ex. 2 or email us at rentals@myhometag.com
for viewing details please contact us at assist@myhometag.com
www.myhometag.com

Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Fenced Yard, Stackable Laundry Room / Hookups, Oven / Range, Heat - Electric, Pet Friendly

Utilities:
Electric Duke Energy
Water Winter Park Utilities
Water included in the HOA

Schools:
Winter Park (High School)
Glenridge (Middle School)
Cheney (Elementary)

(RLNE3262300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7449 Daniel Webster Drive have any available units?
7449 Daniel Webster Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7449 Daniel Webster Drive have?
Some of 7449 Daniel Webster Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7449 Daniel Webster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7449 Daniel Webster Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7449 Daniel Webster Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7449 Daniel Webster Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7449 Daniel Webster Drive offer parking?
No, 7449 Daniel Webster Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7449 Daniel Webster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7449 Daniel Webster Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7449 Daniel Webster Drive have a pool?
No, 7449 Daniel Webster Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7449 Daniel Webster Drive have accessible units?
No, 7449 Daniel Webster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7449 Daniel Webster Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7449 Daniel Webster Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7449 Daniel Webster Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7449 Daniel Webster Drive has units with air conditioning.
