7449 Daniel Webster Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome in the Colonies Community - HomeTag LLC is offering a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in the Colonies Community area off of Goldenrod Rd. There is tile on the first floor and fresh carpeting in the bedrooms



***To view one of our properties, you MUST DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY to be sure the neighborhood meets your needs. If it does, please call or email us for a showing appointment.**



Details Bedrooms: 2 Baths: 2.5 Sq ft: 1085



Rent: $1250/mn

Deposit: $1250- May be higher based on credit history

$55 per adult application fee.

$35 one time administrative processing fee

There is also an HOA application to be completed.



Requirements: Income of $3750, background check, no evictions within the past 7 years, and no felonies per HOA rules.



Pets: Maximum two pets. $500 Pet Deposit required.(refundable)

There is a one time pet application fee of $50. As well as $20 pet rent per pet.



Availability: June 1st -Call our office at 407-403-6496 ex. 2 or email us at rentals@myhometag.com

for viewing details please contact us at assist@myhometag.com

www.myhometag.com



Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Fenced Yard, Stackable Laundry Room / Hookups, Oven / Range, Heat - Electric, Pet Friendly



Utilities:

Electric Duke Energy

Water Winter Park Utilities

Water included in the HOA



Schools:

Winter Park (High School)

Glenridge (Middle School)

Cheney (Elementary)



(RLNE3262300)