Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
7417 Daniel Webster Dr Unit C-2B
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:25 AM

7417 Daniel Webster Dr Unit C-2B

7417 Daniel Webster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7417 Daniel Webster Drive, Orange County, FL 32792

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7417 Daniel Webster Dr Unit C-2B Available 08/01/19 1-Bedroom, 1-Bathroom Condo in Winter Park - HOA APPROVAL MANDATORY

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management Lakeside can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

Application Fee: $50
Pet Fee: $150
Administration Fee $125

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

(RLNE5051311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7417 Daniel Webster Dr Unit C-2B have any available units?
7417 Daniel Webster Dr Unit C-2B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
Is 7417 Daniel Webster Dr Unit C-2B currently offering any rent specials?
7417 Daniel Webster Dr Unit C-2B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7417 Daniel Webster Dr Unit C-2B pet-friendly?
Yes, 7417 Daniel Webster Dr Unit C-2B is pet friendly.
Does 7417 Daniel Webster Dr Unit C-2B offer parking?
No, 7417 Daniel Webster Dr Unit C-2B does not offer parking.
Does 7417 Daniel Webster Dr Unit C-2B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7417 Daniel Webster Dr Unit C-2B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7417 Daniel Webster Dr Unit C-2B have a pool?
No, 7417 Daniel Webster Dr Unit C-2B does not have a pool.
Does 7417 Daniel Webster Dr Unit C-2B have accessible units?
No, 7417 Daniel Webster Dr Unit C-2B does not have accessible units.
Does 7417 Daniel Webster Dr Unit C-2B have units with dishwashers?
No, 7417 Daniel Webster Dr Unit C-2B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7417 Daniel Webster Dr Unit C-2B have units with air conditioning?
No, 7417 Daniel Webster Dr Unit C-2B does not have units with air conditioning.
