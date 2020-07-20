All apartments in Orange County
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

667 Trinidad Ct.

667 Trinidad Court · No Longer Available
Location

667 Trinidad Court, Orange County, FL 32792

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
667 Trinidad Ct. Available 05/15/19 1/1 @ Winter Park Villas - 1/1 condo at Winter Park Villas. Minutes from UCF,Full Sail University and downtown Winter Park. Winter Park Villas community have many amenities, including pool, tennis court,fitness room, car care center, and picnic area w/ grills.
Appointment require to show the unit
Close to bus line. Pets are subject of approval of owner/HOA. Security Deposit amount subject to credit/background screening report.
We required an application of $60.00 per person (18 & older). We check credit and background history. Eviction history (including outstanding balances from previous landlords) will result in a denial of the application.We require one (1) month proof of income. We require that the applicant combined gross income is at least two times and half (2 1/2) the rent amount.
Please be advised the applications are processed in the order they are received and as long all required documents are received.

(RLNE4865021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 667 Trinidad Ct. have any available units?
667 Trinidad Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 667 Trinidad Ct. have?
Some of 667 Trinidad Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 667 Trinidad Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
667 Trinidad Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 667 Trinidad Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 667 Trinidad Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 667 Trinidad Ct. offer parking?
No, 667 Trinidad Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 667 Trinidad Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 667 Trinidad Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 667 Trinidad Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 667 Trinidad Ct. has a pool.
Does 667 Trinidad Ct. have accessible units?
No, 667 Trinidad Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 667 Trinidad Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 667 Trinidad Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 667 Trinidad Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 667 Trinidad Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
