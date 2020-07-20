Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

667 Trinidad Ct. Available 05/15/19 1/1 @ Winter Park Villas - 1/1 condo at Winter Park Villas. Minutes from UCF,Full Sail University and downtown Winter Park. Winter Park Villas community have many amenities, including pool, tennis court,fitness room, car care center, and picnic area w/ grills.

Appointment require to show the unit

Close to bus line. Pets are subject of approval of owner/HOA. Security Deposit amount subject to credit/background screening report.

We required an application of $60.00 per person (18 & older). We check credit and background history. Eviction history (including outstanding balances from previous landlords) will result in a denial of the application.We require one (1) month proof of income. We require that the applicant combined gross income is at least two times and half (2 1/2) the rent amount.

Please be advised the applications are processed in the order they are received and as long all required documents are received.



(RLNE4865021)