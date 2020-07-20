All apartments in Orange County
Last updated April 30 2019 at 5:53 AM

4339 Northern Dancer Way

4339 Northern Dancer Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4339 Northern Dancer Way, Orange County, FL 32826

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home qualifies for a NO CLOSING COST LOAN, saving you THOUSANDS! Welcome to this gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath home with CONSERVATION VIEW located in the gated community of Rybolt Reserve! Upon entering you are greeted by the bright & open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and formal living/ dining room combo with laminate wood flooring. Seamlessly make your way to the spacious kitchen to find ample counter space, large center island, tiled back splash and casual eat in space over looking the family room. The bedrooms are lined with plush carpeting for comfort, and the spacious master suite includes a large walk-in closet and en-suite bath with large vanity, garden tub, and walk-in shower. The back yard is the perfect space to create you own oasis where you can enjoy the view of nothing but foliage behind your yard. Finished with a BRAND NEW ROOF + HVAC this home has it all! ** PRIME LOCATION** Just minutes to major freeways (408, 417), Waterford Lakes, UCF, Seminole State College, Oviedo, Orlando. DonGÇÖt miss out on an opportunity to own your dream home and come see it today! ** No closing cost loan provided by preferred lender**

Listing Courtesy Of LISTED.COM INC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4339 Northern Dancer Way have any available units?
4339 Northern Dancer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 4339 Northern Dancer Way have?
Some of 4339 Northern Dancer Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4339 Northern Dancer Way currently offering any rent specials?
4339 Northern Dancer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4339 Northern Dancer Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4339 Northern Dancer Way is pet friendly.
Does 4339 Northern Dancer Way offer parking?
No, 4339 Northern Dancer Way does not offer parking.
Does 4339 Northern Dancer Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4339 Northern Dancer Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4339 Northern Dancer Way have a pool?
No, 4339 Northern Dancer Way does not have a pool.
Does 4339 Northern Dancer Way have accessible units?
No, 4339 Northern Dancer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4339 Northern Dancer Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4339 Northern Dancer Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4339 Northern Dancer Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4339 Northern Dancer Way has units with air conditioning.
