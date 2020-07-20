4339 Northern Dancer Way

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home qualifies for a NO CLOSING COST LOAN, saving you THOUSANDS! Welcome to this gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath home with CONSERVATION VIEW located in the gated community of Rybolt Reserve! Upon entering you are greeted by the bright & open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and formal living/ dining room combo with laminate wood flooring. Seamlessly make your way to the spacious kitchen to find ample counter space, large center island, tiled back splash and casual eat in space over looking the family room. The bedrooms are lined with plush carpeting for comfort, and the spacious master suite includes a large walk-in closet and en-suite bath with large vanity, garden tub, and walk-in shower. The back yard is the perfect space to create you own oasis where you can enjoy the view of nothing but foliage behind your yard. Finished with a BRAND NEW ROOF + HVAC this home has it all! ** PRIME LOCATION** Just minutes to major freeways (408, 417), Waterford Lakes, UCF, Seminole State College, Oviedo, Orlando. DonGÇÖt miss out on an opportunity to own your dream home and come see it today! ** No closing cost loan provided by preferred lender**



Listing Courtesy Of LISTED.COM INC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.