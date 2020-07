Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony walk in closets extra storage

Spacious 2/2 Upstairs Condo - Palmas Altas - Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Palmas Altas. Close to everything - just off Semoran Blvd. 1000 sq ft of living space with dining room, living room and two large bedrooms. Master has a walk in closet, with lot's of extra storage space throughout. Screened in patio off of living room and Washer/Dryer hookups in the unit.



**Condo Association requires separate application/background check**



Move In Ready - July 10th 2020



$65 per adult application fee

$1350 Security Deposit

$1195 Monthly Rent

$150 Move in Processing Fee

**RENTERS INSURANCE IS REQUIRED**

**NO PETS!!**



Rental Qualifications:

Minimum income equal to or greater than 2.5x the monthly rent

2 years verifiable rental history

2 years verifiable employment history

Criminal/Credit Background Check (18 and over)



**Application fee's are NON-REFUNDABLE. All applications are presented for owner approval - multiple applications may be accepted on any unit**



(RLNE5889263)