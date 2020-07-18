Amenities

4240 Pershing Pointe Pl #2 Available 09/22/20 Orlando: 2 bed/2 bath condo - Great Location! - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 22nd!! Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo offers 1000 sq.ft. of living space! Other features include all tile flooring, a separate dining room, living room and a screened porch. Inside Utility with Hook-Ups Only. Small condo complex but big on value!

Amenities include a community pool and playground. Great location too...convenient to Schools, Airport, Attractions and all major roads!



Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy



Pets allowed, 1 small 30lbs or less, - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION!



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST! APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult 18 years old and above.



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



