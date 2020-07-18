All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4240 Pershing Pointe Pl #2

4240 Pershing Pointe Place · (407) 682-8673 ext. 20
Location

4240 Pershing Pointe Place, Orange County, FL 32822
South Semoran

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4240 Pershing Pointe Pl #2 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1006 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
playground
pool
4240 Pershing Pointe Pl #2 Available 09/22/20 Orlando: 2 bed/2 bath condo - Great Location! - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 22nd!! Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo offers 1000 sq.ft. of living space! Other features include all tile flooring, a separate dining room, living room and a screened porch. Inside Utility with Hook-Ups Only. Small condo complex but big on value!
Amenities include a community pool and playground. Great location too...convenient to Schools, Airport, Attractions and all major roads!

Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
1st Floor Unit
Kitchen appliances EXCEPT Microwave
Living Room
Dining Room
Inside Utility w/HOOK-UPS ONLY
All Tile Flooring Flooring
Ceiling Fans
Tub/Shower Combo
Walk-in Closet
Screened Porch
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy

Pets allowed, 1 small 30lbs or less, - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION!

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST! APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult 18 years old and above.

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE4064031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4240 Pershing Pointe Pl #2 have any available units?
4240 Pershing Pointe Pl #2 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4240 Pershing Pointe Pl #2 have?
Some of 4240 Pershing Pointe Pl #2's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4240 Pershing Pointe Pl #2 currently offering any rent specials?
4240 Pershing Pointe Pl #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4240 Pershing Pointe Pl #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4240 Pershing Pointe Pl #2 is pet friendly.
Does 4240 Pershing Pointe Pl #2 offer parking?
No, 4240 Pershing Pointe Pl #2 does not offer parking.
Does 4240 Pershing Pointe Pl #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4240 Pershing Pointe Pl #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4240 Pershing Pointe Pl #2 have a pool?
Yes, 4240 Pershing Pointe Pl #2 has a pool.
Does 4240 Pershing Pointe Pl #2 have accessible units?
Yes, 4240 Pershing Pointe Pl #2 has accessible units.
Does 4240 Pershing Pointe Pl #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4240 Pershing Pointe Pl #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4240 Pershing Pointe Pl #2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4240 Pershing Pointe Pl #2 has units with air conditioning.
