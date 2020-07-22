All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 3846 STONEFIELD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
3846 STONEFIELD DRIVE
Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:26 PM

3846 STONEFIELD DRIVE

3846 Stonefield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3846 Stonefield Drive, Orange County, FL 32826
Stonemeade

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home has unique, custom features throughout the kitchen and bathroom. Charming neutral cabinetry, coordinating appliances, and sleek counters fill the kitchen. The bedrooms have carpet flooring and the backyard features a covered patio for your outdoor enjoyment. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3846 STONEFIELD DRIVE have any available units?
3846 STONEFIELD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 3846 STONEFIELD DRIVE have?
Some of 3846 STONEFIELD DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3846 STONEFIELD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3846 STONEFIELD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3846 STONEFIELD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3846 STONEFIELD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 3846 STONEFIELD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3846 STONEFIELD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3846 STONEFIELD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3846 STONEFIELD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3846 STONEFIELD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3846 STONEFIELD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3846 STONEFIELD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3846 STONEFIELD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3846 STONEFIELD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3846 STONEFIELD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3846 STONEFIELD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3846 STONEFIELD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd
Orlando, FL 32809
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct
Orlando, FL 32839
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd
Orlando, FL 32819
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College