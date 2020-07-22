3846 STONEFIELD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This home has unique, custom features throughout the kitchen and bathroom. Charming neutral cabinetry, coordinating appliances, and sleek counters fill the kitchen. The bedrooms have carpet flooring and the backyard features a covered patio for your outdoor enjoyment. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.