3622 Wilshire Way Road - 1, Unit 253

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym on-site laundry playground pool

This is a well maintained Beautiful townhouse perfect to start your family located in sought-after gated community of Victoria Pines. Corner Unit with Extra light! Appliances include Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal Washer & Dryer. Kitchen overlooks large great room area with sliding glass door leading out to a back porch. Plenty of storage area through out the unit. Neighborhood is gated. This community has a pool, Fitness Center , Playground , Walking and Jogging trails and a dog park. Outside Pest Control, Lawn Service included with HOA. Located close to Waterford Lakes, UCF (University of Central Florida ) and Valencia college, 15 minutes to Downtown Orlando and Orlando International Airport. Very convenient to highways 417, 408 and 528. Washer & dryer included. Small pets ok.