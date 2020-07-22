All apartments in Orange County
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:57 PM

3622 Wilshire Way Road - 1, Unit 253

3622 Wilshire Way Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3622 Wilshire Way Rd, Orange County, FL 32829

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
This is a well maintained Beautiful townhouse perfect to start your family located in sought-after gated community of Victoria Pines. Corner Unit with Extra light! Appliances include Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal Washer & Dryer. Kitchen overlooks large great room area with sliding glass door leading out to a back porch. Plenty of storage area through out the unit. Neighborhood is gated. This community has a pool, Fitness Center , Playground , Walking and Jogging trails and a dog park. Outside Pest Control, Lawn Service included with HOA. Located close to Waterford Lakes, UCF (University of Central Florida ) and Valencia college, 15 minutes to Downtown Orlando and Orlando International Airport. Very convenient to highways 417, 408 and 528. Washer & dryer included. Small pets ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3622 Wilshire Way Road - 1, Unit 253 have any available units?
3622 Wilshire Way Road - 1, Unit 253 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 3622 Wilshire Way Road - 1, Unit 253 have?
Some of 3622 Wilshire Way Road - 1, Unit 253's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3622 Wilshire Way Road - 1, Unit 253 currently offering any rent specials?
3622 Wilshire Way Road - 1, Unit 253 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3622 Wilshire Way Road - 1, Unit 253 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3622 Wilshire Way Road - 1, Unit 253 is pet friendly.
Does 3622 Wilshire Way Road - 1, Unit 253 offer parking?
No, 3622 Wilshire Way Road - 1, Unit 253 does not offer parking.
Does 3622 Wilshire Way Road - 1, Unit 253 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3622 Wilshire Way Road - 1, Unit 253 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3622 Wilshire Way Road - 1, Unit 253 have a pool?
Yes, 3622 Wilshire Way Road - 1, Unit 253 has a pool.
Does 3622 Wilshire Way Road - 1, Unit 253 have accessible units?
No, 3622 Wilshire Way Road - 1, Unit 253 does not have accessible units.
Does 3622 Wilshire Way Road - 1, Unit 253 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3622 Wilshire Way Road - 1, Unit 253 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3622 Wilshire Way Road - 1, Unit 253 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3622 Wilshire Way Road - 1, Unit 253 has units with air conditioning.
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College