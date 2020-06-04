All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like
3465 FOX HOLLOW DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
3465 FOX HOLLOW DRIVE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:40 PM

3465 FOX HOLLOW DRIVE

3465 Fox Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3465 Fox Hollow Drive, Orange County, FL 32829

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully remodeled 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath, two story pool home, offers wood burning fireplace,tile floors and carpet on second floor, completely new master bathroom, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, inside laundry room, large in-ground pool with screen enclosure with a new ceiling over the deck furniture, vinyl fence, huge volume ceiling, 2 car garage on an nearly 1/3 acre corner lot and so much more. Everyone that sees this beautiful home agrees that it is outstanding. Located in the highly-sought-after Chickasaw Trails in east Orlando with easy access to 417, 528 Beachline (have your toes in the sands of Cocoa Beach in under 45 minutes), the East West Expressway to downtown (20 minutes), about 5 minutes from Orlando International Airport and close to restaurants, shopping, nightlife, places of worship and so much more.

Available August 1, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way
Ocoee, FL 34761
The Addison at Universal Boulevard
9875 Universal Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32819
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court
Orlando, FL 32832
Cumberland Park
8024 Cumberland Park Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Montevista at Windermere
6421 Conroy Rd
Orlando, FL 32835
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3465 FOX HOLLOW DRIVE have any available units?
3465 FOX HOLLOW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 3465 FOX HOLLOW DRIVE have?
Some of 3465 FOX HOLLOW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3465 FOX HOLLOW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3465 FOX HOLLOW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3465 FOX HOLLOW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3465 FOX HOLLOW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 3465 FOX HOLLOW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3465 FOX HOLLOW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3465 FOX HOLLOW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3465 FOX HOLLOW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3465 FOX HOLLOW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3465 FOX HOLLOW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3465 FOX HOLLOW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3465 FOX HOLLOW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3465 FOX HOLLOW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3465 FOX HOLLOW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3465 FOX HOLLOW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3465 FOX HOLLOW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FLWindermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College