3465 FOX HOLLOW DRIVE.

Beautifully remodeled 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath, two story pool home, offers wood burning fireplace,tile floors and carpet on second floor, completely new master bathroom, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, inside laundry room, large in-ground pool with screen enclosure with a new ceiling over the deck furniture, vinyl fence, huge volume ceiling, 2 car garage on an nearly 1/3 acre corner lot and so much more. Everyone that sees this beautiful home agrees that it is outstanding. Located in the highly-sought-after Chickasaw Trails in east Orlando with easy access to 417, 528 Beachline (have your toes in the sands of Cocoa Beach in under 45 minutes), the East West Expressway to downtown (20 minutes), about 5 minutes from Orlando International Airport and close to restaurants, shopping, nightlife, places of worship and so much more.



Available August 1, 2020