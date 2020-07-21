All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:55 AM

2542 Lakeway Branch Drive

2542 Lakeway Branch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2542 Lakeway Branch Drive, Orange County, FL 32839

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
sauna
tennis court
Available 09/09/19 Available since Second week of September !!!Huge,800sq ft. 1bd.1bth apartment for rent, second floor, has washer and dryer, carpet floor, very big walk-in closet, has extra vanity sink in the bedroom ( as a hotel style) , large balcony. walking distance to the bus stop, located in Lakeway branch drive, Orlando Fl 32839, 5 min from downtown, 5 min from millennia mall, 10 min from Florida mall, 12 min to Universal ,20 min to Disney. Has a community pool, steam room, gym, tennis court. Vehicles must be authorized what means the community is secured. 12 months rent or longer. WATER, Cable AND TRASH Are INCLUDED .No pets . No smokers. No criminal records.Responsible and clean.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/orlando-fl?lid=12444346

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5053176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2542 Lakeway Branch Drive have any available units?
2542 Lakeway Branch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 2542 Lakeway Branch Drive have?
Some of 2542 Lakeway Branch Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2542 Lakeway Branch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2542 Lakeway Branch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2542 Lakeway Branch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2542 Lakeway Branch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 2542 Lakeway Branch Drive offer parking?
No, 2542 Lakeway Branch Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2542 Lakeway Branch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2542 Lakeway Branch Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2542 Lakeway Branch Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2542 Lakeway Branch Drive has a pool.
Does 2542 Lakeway Branch Drive have accessible units?
No, 2542 Lakeway Branch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2542 Lakeway Branch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2542 Lakeway Branch Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2542 Lakeway Branch Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2542 Lakeway Branch Drive has units with air conditioning.
