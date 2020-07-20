Amenities

1972 Lake Atriums Circle #181 Available 07/11/19 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Plaza at Millenium! - AVAILABLE JULY 11th! Come see this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 2nd floor before it's gone! Kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and includes a breakfast bar for additional seating. Split bedroom floor plan, inside utility with washer and dryer, ceiling fans and a screened porch.

The Community is gated and offers a clubhouse with fitness center, pool and hot tub. Conveniently located to major roads, shopping and dining.



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process.



