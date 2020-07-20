All apartments in Orange County
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

1972 Lake Atriums Circle #181

1972 Lake Atriums Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1972 Lake Atriums Cir, Orange County, FL 32839
Americana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
1972 Lake Atriums Circle #181 Available 07/11/19 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Plaza at Millenium! - AVAILABLE JULY 11th! Come see this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 2nd floor before it's gone! Kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and includes a breakfast bar for additional seating. Split bedroom floor plan, inside utility with washer and dryer, ceiling fans and a screened porch.
The Community is gated and offers a clubhouse with fitness center, pool and hot tub. Conveniently located to major roads, shopping and dining.

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy.

FEATURES:
2nd Floor Unit
All Appliances Except Microwave
Breakfast Bar
Open Floor Plan
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Split Bedrooms
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Ceiling Fans
Covered
Water and Ground Maintenance Included
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

SCHOOLS:
Palmetto Elementary
Westridge Middle
Oak Ridge High

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

(RLNE4169057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

