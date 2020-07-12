324 Apartments for rent in Americana, Oak Ridge, FL

/
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
4 Units Available
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1019 sqft
Find your new home at the Isles at East Millenia! Our Millenia apartments in Orlando feature a variety of one bedroom and two bedroom floor plans with elegant details like private patios or balconies, kitchen appliances and plenty of storage space.
Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
14 Units Available
Lorenzo at East Mil
1968 Lake Heritage Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 17 and 92, in the heart of Orlando. On-site amenities include playground, pool, clubhouse and gym. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, fireplaces and patios or balconies. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
8 Units Available
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your perfect home at The Caden at East Mil, with freshly upgraded interiors and exceptional access to everything you love about Orlando. Our team is dedicated to serving you with professional maintenance and curated community events.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5400 Esplanade Park Circle 3204
5400 Esplanade Park Cir, Oak Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1066 sqft
Near Millennia - Spacious 2/2 Apartment Home - Property Id: 25877 Esplanade Apartment Homes is a pet friendly community situated near the desirable Millennia neighborhood with two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Orlando, Florida.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1916 Lake Atriums Circle #33
1916 Lake Atrium Circle, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
660 sqft
1916 Lake Atriums Circle #33 Available 08/28/20 1/1 Condo in Plaza at Millenium! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 28th! Won't last long...
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1908 Lake Atriums Circle Unit 3
1908 Lake Atrium Circle, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
526 sqft
1908 Lake Atriums Circle, Unit 3, Orlando, FL - CONDO- 1st floor condo, vinyl plank flooring. No carpet. View of pool from private patio. Will go fast!! (RLNE5078822)
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5231 Via Hacienda Cir. Apt. 219
5231 Via Hacienda Circle, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
934 sqft
Alahambra Court- 2/2 - 2 bed/ 2 bath, 2nd floor apartment. Close to bus line. Pets are subject of approval of owner/HOA. (RLNE2586194)
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5301 Esplanade Park Circle 6108
5301 Esplanade Park Cir, Oak Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1260 sqft
Near Millenia-3/2 Apartment Upgraded Flooring - Property Id: 25101 Esplanade Apartment Homes is a pet friendly community situated near the desirable Millennia neighborhood with two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Orlando, Florida.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5312 Esplanade Park Cir 7113
5312 Esplanade Park Cir, Oak Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1066 sqft
Near Millennia - 2/2 Apartment Upgraded Flooring - Property Id: 92419 Esplanade Apartment Homes is a pet friendly community situated near the desirable Millennia neighborhood with two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Orlando, Florida.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,039
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Castilian offers residents tons of premium upgrades -- from designer lighting packages and finishes to modern kitchens and bathrooms, all the comforts of home have been detailed just for you.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
20 Units Available
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1360 sqft
Newly-renovated, open-concept apartments of various sizes. Complex features a pool, gym, playground and clubhouse while Lake Ellenor is within walking distance. Nearby I-4 provides easy access to Orlando.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
26 Units Available
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,203
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,486
1279 sqft
Located near Universal Orlando Resort, highways, and outlet shopping. Modern 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments with extra storage, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Detached garage available with monthly fee. Pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
16 Units Available
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1415 sqft
Lake Millenia, I-4, The Mall at Millenia, Millenia Plaza, IKEA Orlando are all nearby. Amenities include: dog walk area, heated spa, children's playground, movie theater, screened-in patio with chef-inspired grill, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, business center, controlled-access gates.
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
$
8 Units Available
Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeshore at East Mil is the at the heart of excitement in Orlando, with easy access to world-famous amusement parks plus any shopping, dining, or entertainment opportunities you could possibly desire.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
22 Units Available
Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1321 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters and in-unit laundry. State-of-the-art grounds feature elegant common areas, media center, pool, gym and 6,000-foot health center. Courts for tennis, basketball and racquetball. Prime location in downtown Orlando.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
10 Units Available
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Proximity to multiple bus stops, I-4, Fl-441, The Mall at Millenia, IKEA Orlando, Lake Buchanan. Amenities include: 2 lighted tennis courts, indoor basketball court, racquetball court, movie screening room, zen-inspired yoga and aerobics room, waterside boardwalk access, 5 pools, 2 lighted sand volleyball courts.
Last updated July 12 at 12:09pm
4 Units Available
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$985
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
975 sqft
Welcome to The Landing at East Mil, your personal haven filled with the latest upgrades. Live the way you’ve always wanted with stylish kitchens, updated flooring, and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
7 Units Available
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$955
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1127 sqft
At The Beverly apartment homes, you are close to all the best Orlando has to offer, whether it’s convenient shopping or major entertainment destinations.
Last updated August 16 at 11:21pm
Contact for Availability
CaSienna Apartment Homes
5755 Stoneridge Ct, Oak Ridge, FL
Studio
$859
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
918 sqft
CaSienna Apartments Perfectly situated in Orlando, FL, our community knows the importance of being close to life's necessities.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2213 Metropolitan Way #1316
2213 Metropolitan Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
605 sqft
1/1 Condo In Gated Community Of The Belmont At Park Central - A VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE! 1-bedroom, 1-bath ground floor unit with 605 total square feet in The Belmont at Park Central, a guard gated community.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3621 CONROY Rd. #711
3621 Conroy Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1174 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bed 2 Bath in Gated Community - This is a gorgeous first floor 2/2 in the Mosaic at Millenia with fully upgraded flooring throughout the condo.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2504 Lemontree Ln. #3E
2504 Lemon Tree Lane, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
976 sqft
Condo in Lemontree, Orlando - This 2 bdrm, 2 bath unfurnished condo on 1st floor offers like new kitchen appliances (dishwasher not included), large living/dining area and large bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2203 Yankee Pl
2203 Yankee Place, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
874 sqft
A spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom cozy Orlando condo with a view of a pond. There are brand new SS fridge and stove in the unit ( pictures shown) has a 24 hour guard gate with top of the line security. Has a washer and dryer hookup.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2568 Lakeway Branch Dr. # 2905
2568 Lakeway Branch Drive, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1132 sqft
2568 Lakeway Branch Dr. # 2905 Available 07/15/20 2/2 first floor @ Lemon Tree - Located at Lemon Tree Subdivision, first floor unit with spacious kitchen open to the dinning room. Tile throughout property and screened patio.
