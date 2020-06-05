All apartments in Orange County
1800 West Oak Ridge Road - 1
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:16 AM

1800 West Oak Ridge Road - 1

1800 Oak Ridge Road · (407) 569-8899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1800 Oak Ridge Road, Orange County, FL 32809

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Studio · 1 Bath · 1730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE RETAIL/PHARMACY/DAYCARE SPACE 5/25/2020!
1730 sq.ft. of office space currently built out as a community retail/ mail order pharmacy. Suite includes separate staff and public restrooms, large sectioned rooms that can be used as storage and/ or auxiliary office space, 3x large LaFubre vault safes. Rent includes electric and water! As a former bank and pharmacy, this space also includes a functional drive through window. Incoming pharmacy tenants can take advantage of the heavy foot traffic, proximity to Dept of Health and numerous medical offices within 1 mile of this property, and the unit's history as a retail pharmacy. This flexible retail space is well-maintained and suited for any type of retail or medical office. The property is conveniently located on Oak Ridge Rd between Orange Blossom Tr and John Young Pkwy; just minutes from major shopping centers & attractions like the Florida Mall, Mall at Millenia, Orlando Outlets, Downtown Orlando, Orlando Int'l Airport, and International Drive tourist area. It is also well-positioned just a few minutes from major roadways such as I-4, , Florida's Turnpike, 528, & 417. Call or text 407-494-6018 to schedule a site tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 West Oak Ridge Road - 1 have any available units?
1800 West Oak Ridge Road - 1 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1800 West Oak Ridge Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1800 West Oak Ridge Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 West Oak Ridge Road - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1800 West Oak Ridge Road - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 1800 West Oak Ridge Road - 1 offer parking?
No, 1800 West Oak Ridge Road - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1800 West Oak Ridge Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 West Oak Ridge Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 West Oak Ridge Road - 1 have a pool?
No, 1800 West Oak Ridge Road - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1800 West Oak Ridge Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1800 West Oak Ridge Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 West Oak Ridge Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1800 West Oak Ridge Road - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1800 West Oak Ridge Road - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1800 West Oak Ridge Road - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
