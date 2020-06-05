1800 West Oak Ridge Road - 1

Amenities

AVAILABLE RETAIL/PHARMACY/DAYCARE SPACE 5/25/2020!

1730 sq.ft. of office space currently built out as a community retail/ mail order pharmacy. Suite includes separate staff and public restrooms, large sectioned rooms that can be used as storage and/ or auxiliary office space, 3x large LaFubre vault safes. Rent includes electric and water! As a former bank and pharmacy, this space also includes a functional drive through window. Incoming pharmacy tenants can take advantage of the heavy foot traffic, proximity to Dept of Health and numerous medical offices within 1 mile of this property, and the unit's history as a retail pharmacy. This flexible retail space is well-maintained and suited for any type of retail or medical office. The property is conveniently located on Oak Ridge Rd between Orange Blossom Tr and John Young Pkwy; just minutes from major shopping centers & attractions like the Florida Mall, Mall at Millenia, Orlando Outlets, Downtown Orlando, Orlando Int'l Airport, and International Drive tourist area. It is also well-positioned just a few minutes from major roadways such as I-4, , Florida's Turnpike, 528, & 417. Call or text 407-494-6018 to schedule a site tour today!