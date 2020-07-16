14720 Seattle Slew Place

Amenities

Beautiful 3/2 Home in Gated Community with Pond View! - This pretty 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Orlando Rental Home is located in the gated Rybolt’s Reserve Subdivision. You will enter the home in the formal Living Room and Dining Room areas. There is tile flooring that extends into the Kitchen and then to the Great Room making for easy care. The Kitchen comes with refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. The Kitchen has an island and opens into the Great Room area. In the Great Room is a sliding glass door that looks into the backyard with black iron fencing and view of the beautiful pond! The Master Bedroom has carpet flooring, a large walk-in closet and a lovely bath with a soaking tub and separate shower. Bedrooms 2 and 3 also have carpet flooring and ceiling fan. The house is painted in a gorgeous neutral gray, which works with just about any personal décor.



With plenty of space to enjoy, this home lives large! Rybolt's Reserve is conveniently located to lots of shopping and dining!



Lawn Care included in rent!



THREE VEHICLE MAX



**HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED**

After lease application approval from The Jander Group, the prospective tenant is required to complete a separate HOA lease application at a charge of $125 per application by the HOA. RYBOLTS ASSOCIATION APPROVAL NEEDED- This association will NOT approved students, non-related adults or unmarried couples. This is their rule and they are very strict. HOA lease application processing typically takes around a week to be approved.



Financial Requirements:

There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.

Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).

