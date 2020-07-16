All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 15 2020

14720 Seattle Slew Place

14720 Seattle Slew Place · (407) 628-2500
Location

14720 Seattle Slew Place, Orange County, FL 32826

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14720 Seattle Slew Place · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1948 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Beautiful 3/2 Home in Gated Community with Pond View! - This pretty 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Orlando Rental Home is located in the gated Rybolt’s Reserve Subdivision. You will enter the home in the formal Living Room and Dining Room areas. There is tile flooring that extends into the Kitchen and then to the Great Room making for easy care. The Kitchen comes with refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. The Kitchen has an island and opens into the Great Room area. In the Great Room is a sliding glass door that looks into the backyard with black iron fencing and view of the beautiful pond! The Master Bedroom has carpet flooring, a large walk-in closet and a lovely bath with a soaking tub and separate shower. Bedrooms 2 and 3 also have carpet flooring and ceiling fan. The house is painted in a gorgeous neutral gray, which works with just about any personal décor.

With plenty of space to enjoy, this home lives large! Rybolt's Reserve is conveniently located to lots of shopping and dining!

Lawn Care included in rent!

THREE VEHICLE MAX

**HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED**
After lease application approval from The Jander Group, the prospective tenant is required to complete a separate HOA lease application at a charge of $125 per application by the HOA. RYBOLTS ASSOCIATION APPROVAL NEEDED- This association will NOT approved students, non-related adults or unmarried couples. This is their rule and they are very strict. HOA lease application processing typically takes around a week to be approved.

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** When replying please make sure to send to leasing@jandergroup.com. Most sites will send your reply to a site specific address instead of our leasing@jandergroup.com address.

Financial Requirements:
There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.
Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher. #60801

(RLNE5780978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14720 Seattle Slew Place have any available units?
14720 Seattle Slew Place has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14720 Seattle Slew Place have?
Some of 14720 Seattle Slew Place's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14720 Seattle Slew Place currently offering any rent specials?
14720 Seattle Slew Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14720 Seattle Slew Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 14720 Seattle Slew Place is pet friendly.
Does 14720 Seattle Slew Place offer parking?
No, 14720 Seattle Slew Place does not offer parking.
Does 14720 Seattle Slew Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14720 Seattle Slew Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14720 Seattle Slew Place have a pool?
No, 14720 Seattle Slew Place does not have a pool.
Does 14720 Seattle Slew Place have accessible units?
No, 14720 Seattle Slew Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14720 Seattle Slew Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14720 Seattle Slew Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 14720 Seattle Slew Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 14720 Seattle Slew Place does not have units with air conditioning.
