13519 Goostry Point Orange

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home for Rent at 13519 Goostry Point, Orlando, FL 32832 - RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to joe.hawash3@gmail.com or eliza.hawash@gmail.com at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application. SMALL PETS ALLOWED with owner's approval and pet fee.

This 2 story 3 bedroom 2 ½ bath single family home, wall-to-wall wood floor with quality ceramic flooring in the foyer and bathrooms. Magnificent kitchen with Granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances, cabinets with smooth glide-drawers and 42” upper cabinets, laundry with washer & dryer hook up. Family room, formal dining, carpeted stairs, loft, Double garage. Gracious Lake Nona Eagle Creek Golf Course staff gated community in the popular Medical City area of Southeast Orlando. 18 hole championship golf course club house, pro shop, lounge and restaurant. Amenities include a 9000 square foot state of the art recreation complex with fitness center and resort style swimming pool, tennis courts tot lot and parks. The house is conveniently located near the Medical City and Orlando International Airport with easy access to major highways, shopping, dining and recreation just minutes from your doorstep.



Driving directions:

From SR 417 , take exit 22 / Narcoossee Road . Travel south on Narcoossee Rd approximately 2 miles. The entrance to Eagle Creek Golf Club will be on your left.



(RLNE2387382)