Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
1336 Whitney Isles Drive
Last updated November 27 2019 at 10:35 PM

1336 Whitney Isles Drive

1336 Whitney Isles Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1336 Whitney Isles Drive, Orange County, FL 34786

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful upscale home located in much sought after gated community of Belmere. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath pool home has a stunning view of the lake. The huge master suite is located on the first floor and the master bath is full of upgrades and custom features. As a resident you can take advantage of all of the community amenities such as pool and tennis. This home wont last, apply today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1336 Whitney Isles Drive have any available units?
1336 Whitney Isles Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 1336 Whitney Isles Drive have?
Some of 1336 Whitney Isles Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1336 Whitney Isles Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1336 Whitney Isles Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 Whitney Isles Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1336 Whitney Isles Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1336 Whitney Isles Drive offer parking?
No, 1336 Whitney Isles Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1336 Whitney Isles Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1336 Whitney Isles Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 Whitney Isles Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1336 Whitney Isles Drive has a pool.
Does 1336 Whitney Isles Drive have accessible units?
No, 1336 Whitney Isles Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 Whitney Isles Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1336 Whitney Isles Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1336 Whitney Isles Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1336 Whitney Isles Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
