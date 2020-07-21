All apartments in Orange County
Last updated March 7 2020 at 6:26 AM

12386 Folklore Ln

12386 Folklore Ln · No Longer Available
Location

12386 Folklore Ln, Orange County, FL 32832

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
new construction
tennis court
New Construction 5BR/4BA house
located in the hottest community in the Lake Nona area and Close to major highways 417 & 528. No one ever lived in this home . Great Lake Nona schools and great restaurants. Close to Orlando International Airport, Lake Nona Medical Center, The University of Central Florida, and The Orlando VA hospital. Formal office on the first floor. New washer and dryer. Solar panels already installed for great electric cost savings, Free premier cable, Free internet, access to the clubhouse, A field for soccer or football will be available. Yet to be built is a resort-style pool, lap pool, 2 splash pads, a Jacuzzi spa, a food pavilion, tennis court, Town Center and a state of the art fitness center.
For showing time, please text 407-404-2565

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12386 Folklore Ln have any available units?
12386 Folklore Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 12386 Folklore Ln have?
Some of 12386 Folklore Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12386 Folklore Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12386 Folklore Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12386 Folklore Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 12386 Folklore Ln is pet friendly.
Does 12386 Folklore Ln offer parking?
Yes, 12386 Folklore Ln offers parking.
Does 12386 Folklore Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12386 Folklore Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12386 Folklore Ln have a pool?
Yes, 12386 Folklore Ln has a pool.
Does 12386 Folklore Ln have accessible units?
No, 12386 Folklore Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12386 Folklore Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12386 Folklore Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 12386 Folklore Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12386 Folklore Ln has units with air conditioning.
