12386 Folklore Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub internet access new construction tennis court

New Construction 5BR/4BA house

located in the hottest community in the Lake Nona area and Close to major highways 417 & 528. No one ever lived in this home . Great Lake Nona schools and great restaurants. Close to Orlando International Airport, Lake Nona Medical Center, The University of Central Florida, and The Orlando VA hospital. Formal office on the first floor. New washer and dryer. Solar panels already installed for great electric cost savings, Free premier cable, Free internet, access to the clubhouse, A field for soccer or football will be available. Yet to be built is a resort-style pool, lap pool, 2 splash pads, a Jacuzzi spa, a food pavilion, tennis court, Town Center and a state of the art fitness center.

For showing time, please text 407-404-2565