Orange County, FL
1236 SUSANNAH BOULEVARD
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

1236 SUSANNAH BOULEVARD

1236 Susannah Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1236 Susannah Boulevard, Orange County, FL 32803
Baldwin Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful home on Lake Susannah is within walking distance from Baldwin Park, this private oasis has been updated with modern features and provides stunning lake views. The property sits on over 1/2 an acre, complete with a circular driveway, 2 car garage, sun deck and dock. The home features two master suites with private bathrooms, one of which has an additional office space with french doors leading out to the lake. The kitchen and bathrooms have been updated with a modern touch, with wood look tile and hardwood flooring throughout. This property is truly one of a kind. Attached separate suite with its own kitchen and bathroom has a tenant in place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1236 SUSANNAH BOULEVARD have any available units?
1236 SUSANNAH BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 1236 SUSANNAH BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1236 SUSANNAH BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1236 SUSANNAH BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1236 SUSANNAH BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1236 SUSANNAH BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1236 SUSANNAH BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 1236 SUSANNAH BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1236 SUSANNAH BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1236 SUSANNAH BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1236 SUSANNAH BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1236 SUSANNAH BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1236 SUSANNAH BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1236 SUSANNAH BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1236 SUSANNAH BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1236 SUSANNAH BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1236 SUSANNAH BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1236 SUSANNAH BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1236 SUSANNAH BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
