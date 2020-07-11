1236 SUSANNAH BOULEVARD

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home on Lake Susannah is within walking distance from Baldwin Park, this private oasis has been updated with modern features and provides stunning lake views. The property sits on over 1/2 an acre, complete with a circular driveway, 2 car garage, sun deck and dock. The home features two master suites with private bathrooms, one of which has an additional office space with french doors leading out to the lake. The kitchen and bathrooms have been updated with a modern touch, with wood look tile and hardwood flooring throughout. This property is truly one of a kind. Attached separate suite with its own kitchen and bathroom has a tenant in place.