11850 Charades Street

Beautiful Brand NEW 4/3.5 Home FOR RENT in highly sought after Storey Park by Lennar! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.



This beautiful home boasts:



- Open floor plan kitchen

- Tile throughout all living areas

- 4 Spacious bedrooms, including a downstairs MASTER SUITE!

- Quartz Counter Tops

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Amazon Alexa smart home connectivity

- Solar Panel energy efficiency system



This wonderful master planned community offers:



Clubhouse: State of the art clubhouse for residents to use.

Greenbelt: Community features protected conservation areas.

Lake/Pond: Natural lakes and ponds found throughout the community.

Park: Green space and recreation areas located throughout the community.

Picnic Area: Numerous picnic areas throughout the community for home owners to enjoy.

Playground: Children-friendly areas located throughout the community.

Pond: Professionally designed landscaping includes a community pond.

Splash Park: Children-friendly areas located throughout the community.

Swimming Pool: Resort-style swimming pool featured in the community amenities.

Tot Lot: Children-friendly areas located throughout the community.

Trail: Walking trails throughout the community.



Call us today to schedule your private tour of this wonderful home!



12 Month Minimum Lease



Please note, we require all applicants to have

- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,

- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,

- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes



Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income. We will not accept W2s as proof of income.



Application includes full criminal background, credit check as well as eviction judgments



Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions.

We strive to help ensure mutual accountability and responsibility for the benefit of all our residents/tenants. We require EVERYONE to complete a third-party pet screening and review process through https://belmontmgtgrouprentals.petscreening.com. This quick and easy process ensures we have your pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments, pet/animal history and records, and legal attestation of truthfulness and accuracy on file.



