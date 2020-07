Amenities

11807 Malverns Loop Available 07/20/20 Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Lake Nona Area!! - Great opportunity to live in the Lake Nona area with A+ rated schools!! This 4 bedroom/2 bath home is located in the Stratford Point community in Lake Nona. Upon entering the home you will find a large formal living room and dining room which leads into the kitchen and family room. The kitchen contain coriander counters, 42" dark wood cabinets and stainless appliances. The home contains a split floor plan separating the master bedroom from the other 3 bedrooms. The rear of the home is guarded by conservation allowing you and your family to enjoy a quiet and peaceful time together. Please call today for more information! Lawn service included in the rental rate.



Proof of a renter's insurance policy is required. Resident required to submit a separate application to the Homeowners Association for approval and pay all applicable HOA application fees.



(RLNE4852836)