11727 GREAT COMMISSION WAY

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

**LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION** Don't miss out on this spacious home that will invite you as soon as you open its door.

This palatial home in Enclave at Moss Park is built for comfort and offers elegance and style. Just inside the impressive

double door entrance, you'll find a formal living/dining filled with natural light and high ceiling. Beyond the living room

and grand staircase you will find a sizable kitchen with connected dining and family rooms. The kitchen boasts Corian

counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs bedrooms includes a double size Master bedroom perfect for

relaxation. It's private master bathroom boasts cornered, double vanity sinks, enclosed shower and garden tub. Outside – a

screened in patio, perfect for entertaining, opens up onto a private, conservation-lined lot with no rear neighbors for

privacy and serenity. This exclusive neighborhood offers community pool, ball court, playground and convenient access to

the Int'l Airport, Lake Nona Medical City, parks, beaches and more!