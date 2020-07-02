11630 DARLINGTON DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

This gorgeous home is A MUST SEE! Updated kitchen with granite counter top, blinds throughout the house, updated master shower and beautiful appliances. Property is close to major roads and parks in the zip code with the BEST SCHOOLS. Very large front and back yards- room for pool and playground. Exceptional location with easy access to local attractions such as Sea World, Universal Studios, Disney, Convention Center, Orlando International Airport, Golf and Restaurants in one of the world finest 5 star resorts at the Ritz-Carlton Grande Lakes.