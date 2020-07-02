All apartments in Orange County
11630 DARLINGTON DRIVE
11630 DARLINGTON DRIVE

11630 Darlington Drive · No Longer Available
11630 Darlington Drive, Orange County, FL 32837

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
This gorgeous home is A MUST SEE! Updated kitchen with granite counter top, blinds throughout the house, updated master shower and beautiful appliances. Property is close to major roads and parks in the zip code with the BEST SCHOOLS. Very large front and back yards- room for pool and playground. Exceptional location with easy access to local attractions such as Sea World, Universal Studios, Disney, Convention Center, Orlando International Airport, Golf and Restaurants in one of the world finest 5 star resorts at the Ritz-Carlton Grande Lakes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11630 DARLINGTON DRIVE have any available units?
11630 DARLINGTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 11630 DARLINGTON DRIVE have?
Some of 11630 DARLINGTON DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11630 DARLINGTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11630 DARLINGTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11630 DARLINGTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11630 DARLINGTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 11630 DARLINGTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11630 DARLINGTON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11630 DARLINGTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11630 DARLINGTON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11630 DARLINGTON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11630 DARLINGTON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11630 DARLINGTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11630 DARLINGTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11630 DARLINGTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11630 DARLINGTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11630 DARLINGTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11630 DARLINGTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
