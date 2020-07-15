11568 Westwood Blvd 1017

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets gym pool racquetball court

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool racquetball court media room sauna

Ground Floor Two Bedroom Two bath Condo - Gorgeous Gated community in a really Great location close to shopping, dining, and Orlando attractions. This property offers wonderful amenities such as a state of the art Fitness center, indoor racquetball court, a steam room with his and hers locker rooms with showers, a large movie theater room in the club house as well as a beautiful Sparkling pool with cabanas.



This ground floor two bedroom two bath condo is a split floor plan, each bedroom has large walk in closets and access to large bathrooms. Brand new carpet installed throughout March of 2020 . The condo features a private large patio, with storage closet, and inside utility with full sized washer/ dryer. Water is also included in the rent.



Available now for immediate move in only.

Text Ruth 407 923 0188



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5632015)