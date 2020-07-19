11396 Whistling Pine Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Recently Constructed 4BD/3.5BA Townhome in Lake Nona- Priced to Rent! - This recently constructed town home is located in the heart of Lake Nona in the Trails at Moss Park community! This home, which served as the model home for the community, is a 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2,040 sqft, two-story corner unit town home, and ready for you to call home! The town home features an open floor plan with 16" tiled floors throughout the first floor living area, kitchen, dining room, all bathrooms and the inside utility room. The kitchen features upgraded 42" cabinetry with crown molding, quartz counter tops, plenty of cabinet storage, counter top and preparation space, a very large kitchen island with bar for seating, large closet pantry and stainless steel appliances including the french door refrigerator with built-in Keurig, range, over-the-range microwave, dishwasher and disposal. The ample windows in the living areas provide plenty of natural light and an open and expansive feel accentuated by the 9ft ceilngs and crown molding trim. On the second floor, you will find the dual master bedrooms and guest bedrooms, guest bath, inside utility room and plenty of storage in the multiple linen closets. The main master bedroom suite is separated from the guest rooms giving it a very private feel and with the tray ceiling and en-suite bath featuring dual vanity sinks, glass enclosed shower, separate garden tub, his and her walk-in closets and plush carpeting it is everything one could ask for in a master bedroom! The second master bedroom is also quite large with en-suite bath, single-vanity, tub and shower combination and large walk-in closet. The guest bedrooms are both well-sized with reach-in closets and have easy access to the guest bathroom. An over sized two-car garage with automatic door opener,open patio overlooking the backyard, high efficiency Lennox A/C system and hot water heater, included high-end washer and dryer, Ring video doorbell, front door Baldwin smart lock, security system (security service/monitoring not included), smart A/C thermostat, Alexa Smart Home with automatically controlled window blinds in the living areas, community pool and playground round out this recently constructed town home. With easy access to Lake Nona, UCF Medical School, Veteran's Administration, town center, major roadways such as 417, 408, 528, Narcoossee Road, Orlando International airport, shopping, dining and entertainment this is a wonderful place to call home!



We’re happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Applicants are required to fill out a separate Pet Application or Support Animal Verification by visiting https://innovativerealtyfl.petscreening.com. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds are allowed.



We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.



For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty at (407) 772-5555.



