11318 WHISTLING PINE WAY
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:05 AM

11318 WHISTLING PINE WAY

11318 Whistling Pine Way · (407) 629-6330
Location

11318 Whistling Pine Way, Orange County, FL 32832

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,038

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1945 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
This elegant & impressive newer two story townhome with serene and beautiful rear pond view. The townhome includes four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms! The kitchen with island overlooks the spacious great room and dining area. Second floor features Master suite with large closet, garden tub and separate shower, laundry room with washer and dryer and 3 additional bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This high energy efficient home features 42” wood cabinetry, quartz countertops in both kitchen and bathrooms, slate appliances, state of the art security system. This is a smart home, connected with fiber optic and fitted with WiFi routers and is equipped with all new wireless technologies: RING door bell, AC thermostat, garage door opener and Front door lock. The home has a two car garage, a rear lanai and a washer and dryer that are included. The Oaks at Moss Park has a swimming pool, nature trails, numerous ponds, and a tot lot for families. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home with approval and a non-refundable pet fee. Call today as this property will not last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11318 WHISTLING PINE WAY have any available units?
11318 WHISTLING PINE WAY has a unit available for $2,038 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11318 WHISTLING PINE WAY have?
Some of 11318 WHISTLING PINE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11318 WHISTLING PINE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
11318 WHISTLING PINE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11318 WHISTLING PINE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 11318 WHISTLING PINE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 11318 WHISTLING PINE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 11318 WHISTLING PINE WAY offers parking.
Does 11318 WHISTLING PINE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11318 WHISTLING PINE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11318 WHISTLING PINE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 11318 WHISTLING PINE WAY has a pool.
Does 11318 WHISTLING PINE WAY have accessible units?
No, 11318 WHISTLING PINE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 11318 WHISTLING PINE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 11318 WHISTLING PINE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11318 WHISTLING PINE WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11318 WHISTLING PINE WAY has units with air conditioning.
