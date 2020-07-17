11318 WHISTLING PINE WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool garage internet access

This elegant & impressive newer two story townhome with serene and beautiful rear pond view. The townhome includes four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms! The kitchen with island overlooks the spacious great room and dining area. Second floor features Master suite with large closet, garden tub and separate shower, laundry room with washer and dryer and 3 additional bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This high energy efficient home features 42” wood cabinetry, quartz countertops in both kitchen and bathrooms, slate appliances, state of the art security system. This is a smart home, connected with fiber optic and fitted with WiFi routers and is equipped with all new wireless technologies: RING door bell, AC thermostat, garage door opener and Front door lock. The home has a two car garage, a rear lanai and a washer and dryer that are included. The Oaks at Moss Park has a swimming pool, nature trails, numerous ponds, and a tot lot for families. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home with approval and a non-refundable pet fee. Call today as this property will not last.