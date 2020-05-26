11090 Whistling Pine Way

Amenities

Two-story,4 bed/3.5 bath, 2,040 sqft town home, - LOCATION! Two-story,4 bed/3.5 bath, 2,040 sqft town home located Lake Nona at Moss Park! The home features an open floor plan with tiled floors throughout the first floor living area, kitchen and dining room, all bathrooms and the inside utility room. The large closet pantry and brand new stainless steel appliances including the french door refrigerator, over,range, microwave, dishwasher and disposal. Good views of the preserve in the rear through the ample windows.The main master bedroom suite is very private feel and with the tray ceiling and en-suite bath featuring dual vanity sinks, glass enclosed shower, separate garden tub,walk-in closets and plush carpeting! Connives Close to shopping center, highways, medical city, and the airport. Great schools. Call us for SHOWING!!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4506708)