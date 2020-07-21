All apartments in Orange County
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

10715 Atwater Bay Drive

10715 Atwater Bay Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10715 Atwater Bay Dr, Orange County, FL 34761

Amenities

gym
pool
air conditioning
playground
community garden
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
gym
playground
pool
4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Single Family Home at 10715 Atwater Bay Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787 - 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Single Family Home at 10715 Atwater Bay Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787. Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C. Please call to arrange a showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Florida 429 South from the Turnpike, exit Schofield Road then Left, Right onto Avalon Road, Right onto Waterway Passage Drive, At the traffic circle drive around to the left exit onto Atwater Bay Drive.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5083797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10715 Atwater Bay Drive have any available units?
10715 Atwater Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 10715 Atwater Bay Drive have?
Some of 10715 Atwater Bay Drive's amenities include gym, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10715 Atwater Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10715 Atwater Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10715 Atwater Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10715 Atwater Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 10715 Atwater Bay Drive offer parking?
No, 10715 Atwater Bay Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10715 Atwater Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10715 Atwater Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10715 Atwater Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10715 Atwater Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 10715 Atwater Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 10715 Atwater Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10715 Atwater Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10715 Atwater Bay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10715 Atwater Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10715 Atwater Bay Drive has units with air conditioning.
