10536 3rd Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 10:41 PM

10536 3rd Avenue

10536 3rd Avenue · (321) 236-6009
Location

10536 3rd Avenue, Orange County, FL 34761

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1425 sqft

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10536 3rd Avenue have any available units?
10536 3rd Avenue has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10536 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10536 3rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10536 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10536 3rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 10536 3rd Avenue offer parking?
No, 10536 3rd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10536 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10536 3rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10536 3rd Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10536 3rd Avenue has a pool.
Does 10536 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10536 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10536 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10536 3rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10536 3rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10536 3rd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
