Odessa, FL
17000 Fountainside Loop
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

17000 Fountainside Loop

17000 Fountainside Loop · No Longer Available
Location

17000 Fountainside Loop, Odessa, FL 33558

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
ONE MONTH FREE--1-2-3 bedrooms available---Hands down one of the best prices for a brand new luxury community in the Tampa Bay area. Located in Lutz by 54, Suncoast Pkwy, Trinity, Land O Lakes, Wesley Chapel close by.
Walk in closet, huge patio, washer/dryer, wood floors in living area, granite countertops, huge fitness center and clubhouse, resort style pool, pet park, 100% smoke free community.
Just contact Suzie via phone, email, or text for tours. Realtor/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE ** A Team Rentals and Home Sales (Premier & Personal in the Bay area)

Year lease - renter pays for water/sewer/trash/electric-(Please note prices and availability subject to change daily-Prices are base rent and photos are of the model)**Qualifying: 3 x rent. Credit and background checks. App fees are per person. Deposit may vary with credit history*Prices based on floor-

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/17000-fountainside-loop-lutz-fl-33558-usa/ea1b4dc1-b104-4433-8ed1-24108520e16b

(RLNE5548238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17000 Fountainside Loop have any available units?
17000 Fountainside Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, FL.
What amenities does 17000 Fountainside Loop have?
Some of 17000 Fountainside Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17000 Fountainside Loop currently offering any rent specials?
17000 Fountainside Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17000 Fountainside Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 17000 Fountainside Loop is pet friendly.
Does 17000 Fountainside Loop offer parking?
Yes, 17000 Fountainside Loop offers parking.
Does 17000 Fountainside Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17000 Fountainside Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17000 Fountainside Loop have a pool?
Yes, 17000 Fountainside Loop has a pool.
Does 17000 Fountainside Loop have accessible units?
No, 17000 Fountainside Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 17000 Fountainside Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17000 Fountainside Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 17000 Fountainside Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17000 Fountainside Loop has units with air conditioning.

