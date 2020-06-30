Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool

ONE MONTH FREE--1-2-3 bedrooms available---Hands down one of the best prices for a brand new luxury community in the Tampa Bay area. Located in Lutz by 54, Suncoast Pkwy, Trinity, Land O Lakes, Wesley Chapel close by.

Walk in closet, huge patio, washer/dryer, wood floors in living area, granite countertops, huge fitness center and clubhouse, resort style pool, pet park, 100% smoke free community.

Just contact Suzie via phone, email, or text for tours. Realtor/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE ** A Team Rentals and Home Sales (Premier & Personal in the Bay area)



Year lease - renter pays for water/sewer/trash/electric-(Please note prices and availability subject to change daily-Prices are base rent and photos are of the model)**Qualifying: 3 x rent. Credit and background checks. App fees are per person. Deposit may vary with credit history*Prices based on floor-



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/17000-fountainside-loop-lutz-fl-33558-usa/ea1b4dc1-b104-4433-8ed1-24108520e16b



(RLNE5548238)