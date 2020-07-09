611 Olympic Dr. -B

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This two bedroom townhouse is located in Lake Olympic just off White Rd. near the West Oaks Mall and local shopping and dining. The downstairs living area has tile flooring throughout, a nice kitchen with granite counter tops, pantry, and breakfast bar, dining room, and fireplace. The two bedrooms are located upstairs each with their own balcony and plenty of closet space. Additional features include a large fenced courtyard and utility room for the washer/dryer. Community features include a sparkling swimming pool, tennis courts, and private boat ramp for lake access. Small pets only.