602 Lyman St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom POOL home! Newly renovated and turn-key ready! - Welcome to this newly renovated 3 bedroom home with a POOL! All new paint and flooring throughout. The fenced yard with a sparkling pool has plenty of space for you to enjoy. Close to shopping, parks, and other amenities. This home will go fast. Apply today!



Terms:

- $1200.00/month (12-month lease)

- Security deposit starting $1200.00

- $45 application fee (Non-refundable)-- per person over the age of 18

- The tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by employer

- Wireless Internet Ready

- Cable Ready

- Central Air

- 960 Square Feet

- Pool Cleaning and Maintanance cover by the Landlord



-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2 pets).

-Non-Aggressive breeds only

-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet



For additional information please call 813-252-5112



(RLNE5112181)