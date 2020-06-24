602 Lyman St

Amenities
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom POOL home! Newly renovated and turn-key ready! - Welcome to this newly renovated 3 bedroom home with a POOL! All new paint and flooring throughout. The fenced yard with a sparkling pool has plenty of space for you to enjoy. Close to shopping, parks, and other amenities. This home will go fast. Apply today!
Terms:
- $1200.00/month (12-month lease)
- Security deposit starting $1200.00
- $45 application fee (Non-refundable)-- per person over the age of 18
- The tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by employer
- Wireless Internet Ready
- Cable Ready
- Central Air
- 960 Square Feet
- Pool Cleaning and Maintanance cover by the Landlord
-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2 pets).
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet
For additional information please call 813-252-5112
(RLNE5112181)