Ocoee, FL
602 Lyman St
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

602 Lyman St

602 Lyman Street · No Longer Available
Location

602 Lyman Street, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom POOL home! Newly renovated and turn-key ready! - Welcome to this newly renovated 3 bedroom home with a POOL! All new paint and flooring throughout. The fenced yard with a sparkling pool has plenty of space for you to enjoy. Close to shopping, parks, and other amenities. This home will go fast. Apply today!

Terms:
- $1200.00/month (12-month lease)
- Security deposit starting $1200.00
- $45 application fee (Non-refundable)-- per person over the age of 18
- The tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by employer
- Wireless Internet Ready
- Cable Ready
- Central Air
- 960 Square Feet
- Pool Cleaning and Maintanance cover by the Landlord

-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2 pets).
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet

For additional information please call 813-252-5112

(RLNE5112181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Lyman St have any available units?
602 Lyman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 602 Lyman St have?
Some of 602 Lyman St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Lyman St currently offering any rent specials?
602 Lyman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Lyman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 602 Lyman St is pet friendly.
Does 602 Lyman St offer parking?
No, 602 Lyman St does not offer parking.
Does 602 Lyman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Lyman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Lyman St have a pool?
Yes, 602 Lyman St has a pool.
Does 602 Lyman St have accessible units?
No, 602 Lyman St does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Lyman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 Lyman St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Lyman St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 602 Lyman St has units with air conditioning.
