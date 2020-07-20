All apartments in Ocoee
534 Canby Circle
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

534 Canby Circle

534 Canby Circle · No Longer Available
Ocoee
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

534 Canby Circle, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
534 Canby Circle Available 07/01/19 Beautiful 3/2 Ocoee Home with Fenced Yard. Avail. July 2019 - Unique Home! Premium lot with extended driveway, mature landscaping, and fence enclosed yard. Ceramic tiled flooring throughout all living areas and carpeted bedrooms. The kitchen boasts all appliance and a spacious layout. Complete with a formal living room, dining room and family room there is space for all to enjoy. The property has an interior laundry hook-ups, but the tenant must provide their own washer and dryer.

Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/

Please visit our website, www.RentCare.net to schedule a viewing of this home.

(RLNE4956278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 Canby Circle have any available units?
534 Canby Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 534 Canby Circle have?
Some of 534 Canby Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 Canby Circle currently offering any rent specials?
534 Canby Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 Canby Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 534 Canby Circle is pet friendly.
Does 534 Canby Circle offer parking?
Yes, 534 Canby Circle offers parking.
Does 534 Canby Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 534 Canby Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 Canby Circle have a pool?
No, 534 Canby Circle does not have a pool.
Does 534 Canby Circle have accessible units?
No, 534 Canby Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 534 Canby Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 534 Canby Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 534 Canby Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 534 Canby Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
