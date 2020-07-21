518 Herring Gull Court

Amenities

garage recently renovated bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a spacious backyard and low maintenance landscaping. The open floor plan has a mix of extensive wood, tile and carpet interiors and towering ceilings. The kitchen has wood cabinets, black appliances, beautiful counters, and lots of storage space. The master bath has a luxurious bath tub and dual sinks. This home is also located near parks, shopping, and more! You will enjoy this spacious 2 story home with an open layout, 2 car garage. This Invitation Home is currently being renovated,

This 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a spacious backyard and low maintenance landscaping. The open floor plan has a mix of extensive wood, tile and carpet interiors and towering ceilings. The kitchen has wood cabinets, black appliances, beautiful counters, and lots of storage space. The master bath has a luxurious bath tub and dual sinks. This home is also located near parks, shopping, and more! You will enjoy this spacious 2 story home with an open layout, 2 car garage. This Invitation Home is currently being renovated,