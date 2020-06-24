All apartments in Ocoee
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:04 PM

506 Orange Ave

506 Orange Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

506 Orange Avenue, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remarkable move-in ready 4 bed/2 bath home conveniently located near Downtown Ocoee by the sought after Starke Lake. Granite counters, breakfast bar, island, walk-in closets, surround sound system, spacious enclosed patio for entertainment, paver driveway, ceramic tile, and indoor laundry room are just some of the amazing details that make this home extremely warm & inviting. Clear views of the lake with easy access for boat(s) & fishing with no HOA. Schedule your showing today!

Listing Courtesy Of CENTURY 21 CARIOTI

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Orange Ave have any available units?
506 Orange Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 506 Orange Ave have?
Some of 506 Orange Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Orange Ave currently offering any rent specials?
506 Orange Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Orange Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 Orange Ave is pet friendly.
Does 506 Orange Ave offer parking?
No, 506 Orange Ave does not offer parking.
Does 506 Orange Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Orange Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Orange Ave have a pool?
No, 506 Orange Ave does not have a pool.
Does 506 Orange Ave have accessible units?
No, 506 Orange Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Orange Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 Orange Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 Orange Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 Orange Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
