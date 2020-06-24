506 Orange Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remarkable move-in ready 4 bed/2 bath home conveniently located near Downtown Ocoee by the sought after Starke Lake. Granite counters, breakfast bar, island, walk-in closets, surround sound system, spacious enclosed patio for entertainment, paver driveway, ceramic tile, and indoor laundry room are just some of the amazing details that make this home extremely warm & inviting. Clear views of the lake with easy access for boat(s) & fishing with no HOA. Schedule your showing today!



Listing Courtesy Of CENTURY 21 CARIOTI



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



