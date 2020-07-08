All apartments in Ocoee
469 Little Rock Street

469 Little Rock Street · No Longer Available
Location

469 Little Rock Street, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 469 Little Rock Street have any available units?
469 Little Rock Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
Is 469 Little Rock Street currently offering any rent specials?
469 Little Rock Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 469 Little Rock Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 469 Little Rock Street is pet friendly.
Does 469 Little Rock Street offer parking?
No, 469 Little Rock Street does not offer parking.
Does 469 Little Rock Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 469 Little Rock Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 469 Little Rock Street have a pool?
Yes, 469 Little Rock Street has a pool.
Does 469 Little Rock Street have accessible units?
No, 469 Little Rock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 469 Little Rock Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 469 Little Rock Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 469 Little Rock Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 469 Little Rock Street does not have units with air conditioning.

