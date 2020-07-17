3525 Meadow Breeze Loop

Amenities

Spacious and upgraded 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home in the Brynmar Community! - Don't miss out! The Brynmar neighborhood boasts large lots in a small, intimate community. This beautiful 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom pool home features a spacious floor plan. You will find a separate dining room, a covered patio inside a screened pool enclosure, additional out door space inclusive of a fire pit for your enjoyment, a large great room and an open kitchen with an over-sized island and walk-in pantry. This home also offers a bonus loft upstairs, there is plenty of space for added entertainment. 1 bedroom is situated on the first floor, and there are 4 bedrooms on the second floor. With ample closet space in each bedroom. The master bathroom features a soaking tub and a separate shower with a rain fall over-sized shower head. This home is located in the Claracona Elementary, Ocoee Middle, and Ocoee High School districts. It also has easy access to highways, shopping, and entertainment. Schedule your showing today!



