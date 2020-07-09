337 Sterling Lake Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4c4890e077 ---- Wow! What a gem in the neighborhood of Silver Glen. The house offers an open floor plan, with a spacious kitchen and master bedroom. The master bedroom includes a walk in closet, a private bathroom and dual sinks. Hang out in your very own Florida room and enjoy the fresh Ocoee air and sunset. The house also has a completely fenced in yard with endless possibilities! Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Florida Room Large Backyard Tile Flooring Wood Flooring