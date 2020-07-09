All apartments in Ocoee
337 Sterling Lake Dr

337 Sterling Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

337 Sterling Lake Drive, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4c4890e077 ---- Wow! What a gem in the neighborhood of Silver Glen. The house offers an open floor plan, with a spacious kitchen and master bedroom. The master bedroom includes a walk in closet, a private bathroom and dual sinks. Hang out in your very own Florida room and enjoy the fresh Ocoee air and sunset. The house also has a completely fenced in yard with endless possibilities! Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Florida Room Large Backyard Tile Flooring Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 Sterling Lake Dr have any available units?
337 Sterling Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
Is 337 Sterling Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
337 Sterling Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 Sterling Lake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 337 Sterling Lake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 337 Sterling Lake Dr offer parking?
No, 337 Sterling Lake Dr does not offer parking.
Does 337 Sterling Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 337 Sterling Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 Sterling Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 337 Sterling Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 337 Sterling Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 337 Sterling Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 337 Sterling Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 337 Sterling Lake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 337 Sterling Lake Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 337 Sterling Lake Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

