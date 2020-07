Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with a loft area in the Gated community of Wentworth. Ceramic tile floors throughout 1st floor in kitchen, great room, and dining room. Upgraded 42" cabinets in kitchen along with upgraded appliances. Cultured marble tops in baths. Master has tub/shower. Home features a patio and backs up to Playground and Swimming Pool area. This Townhome will be available 3-1-19