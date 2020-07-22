207 WHITE DOGWOOD LANE

Amenities

AVAILABLE APRIL 27. Beautiful townhome in the highly desirable, gated community of Village of Wesmere! 3 bedrooms and a loft. Abundant light radiates throughout the entire unit! All appliances, including washer and dryer. 42" kitchen cabinets. Granite counter tops. Low E energy efficient windows. Spacious master suite with two walk-in closets! Association is responsible for lawn care, front and back. Tenants are responsible for grounds care inside of rear patio. Community features 2 gated entries, extra parking spaces, pool, clubhouse, playground. Shopping and restaurants nearby. Convenient to turnpike, 429 and 408. Orlando International Airport only 30 minutes away! Tenants are responsible for verifying room measurements and school zoning.