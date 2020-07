Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

MOVE IN READY! Fresh paint, extensive cleaning and all tile floors! Welcome home! This property features two master bedrooms with a split floor plan and large great room! Plenty of space for entertaining! Washer & dryer are included in the rent. Gated community in Ocoee with easy access to the 408 & turnpike.